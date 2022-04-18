Dubai: An Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani have each won Dh77,777 each in the latest Emirates Draw held on Sunday night.
The winners were among the 636 participants who received a total of Dh853,972 that was distributed by Emirates Draw.
Two participants matched five out of seven digits and each won Dh77,777, while eight participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777 and 63 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777. Finally, 556 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.
Over 17,000 participants have already won various amounts from the Dh23 million in prize money distributed to date.
The Dh100 million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to Dh77 million. Participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live on April 24 at 9pm.
How to participate
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps at the draw’s website. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.