“All my work is inspired by true stories. Like the Dara Chronicles. My grandfather survived the passenger liner MV Dara explosion in 1961. I wanted to do something special. I set out to learn scuba diving, so I could visit the underwater site to create a unique artwork. I exhaustively researched the event and sought different views from different people. I also looked at letters about the incident written by the shipping company and police investigators, besides news articles, and stories told by survivors or family members of those who had died.”