Emirates Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Emirates will resume flights from July 8 to and from Sudan, the Dubai-based airline announced on Thursday.

The daily service between Dubai and Khartoum is expected to once again enable business and leisure travellers to travel between the countries. Besides, it is also expected to increase global connectivity through the airline’s network, particularly to destinations in the Middle East, West Asia, United States and the Far East.

The daily Emirates flights to Khartoum departing Dubai (EK733) at 14:35hrs and arriving in Khartoum at 16:40hrs. The return flight, EK734, departs Khartoum at 18:10hrs and arrives in Dubai at 00:20hrs the following morning.

Emirates currently operates a Boeing 777ER on the route, offering customers a choice of cabins with eight luxurious private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and plenty of room to relax in economy class with 304 seats.

According to the airline, key destinations for travellers from Sudan include Dubai and the GCC, Malaysia, China, United Kingdom and United States.

“After closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of all operational factors, we have decided to resume our services to Khartoum. This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network,” said Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Africa.

Last month Emirates suspended flights to and from Sudan following political unrest in the capital Khartoum. In a statement posted on its website, Emirates announced that until further notice, “customers connecting onto Emirates flights to Khartoum and / or Flydubai flights to Khartoum or Port Sudan will not be accepted for travel at origin.”