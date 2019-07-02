Calls comes day after mass protests against the ruling generals rocked country

Sudanese shout slogans during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Khartoum: A key Sudanese protest group Monday announced a one-day nationwide “civil disobedience” campaign on July 14, a day after it organised mass protests against the ruling generals that rocked the country.

“On Sunday, July 14, a civil disobedience and total political strike in Khartoum and across all provinces will be held,” the Sudanese Professional Association said in a statement, adding that a mass protest will also be launched on July 13.