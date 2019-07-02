Khartoum: A key Sudanese protest group Monday announced a one-day nationwide “civil disobedience” campaign on July 14, a day after it organised mass protests against the ruling generals that rocked the country.
“On Sunday, July 14, a civil disobedience and total political strike in Khartoum and across all provinces will be held,” the Sudanese Professional Association said in a statement, adding that a mass protest will also be launched on July 13.
The SPA had initiated the protests in December that finally led to the ousting of longtime president Omar Al Bashir in April.