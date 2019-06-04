This follows the crackdown on protesters in Khartoum that left more than 30 dead

Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai

Emirates airline has suspended flights to and from Sudan following political unrest in the capital Khartoum. The carrier said that flights operated by the company’s code-share partner flydubai to and from Khartoum and Port Sudan are also cancelled.

“Until further notice, customers connecting onto Emirates flights to Khartoum and/or Flydubai flights to Khartoum or Port Sudan will not be accepted for travel at origin,” the carrier said in a statement posted on its website. The statement added that Emirates was “monitoring the situation closely,” aiming to give customers as much notice as possible if there were any further changes to operations.

Emirates had been operating three daily flights to Khartoum.

Affected customers should contact their booking agent or local Emirates office for assistance, the airline said, and regularly check the status of their flight on its website.

On Monday, Sudan’s military forcefully broke up a peaceful protest outside Khartoum’s army headquarters, leaving more than 30 dead and hundreds wounded in what the US described as a “brutal” crackdown. The protesters were demanding that power be transferred to civilian rule following the overthrow of long-time president Omar Al Bashir.