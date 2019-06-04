A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris on road 60, near Khartoum's army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, June 3, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Cairo: Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Tuesday it canceled all previous agreements with the main opposition coalition and called for snap elections following deadly violence in the capital Khartoum after security forces moved to disperse the main protest camp outside the Defence Ministry.

Talks between the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance had come to a standstill despite weeks of negotiations.

Despite settling on a three-year transition before elections and the composition of a legislative body, talks over whether civilians or the military will have the upper hand in a sovereign body to lead the country during a three-year transition to democracy were deadlocked.

In his address, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan said that the coalition was equally responsible for the delay in coming to a final agreement.

Burhan said that elections would be held within nine months.