Dubai: Emirates Draw made more dreams come true over the weekend, as over 10,000 winners celebrated and shared nearly Dh1 million in prizes across MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 games.

Four winners from Palestine and India had their lives impacted in unexpected ways.

Two Indians were one ball away and incredibly close to winning the MEGA7 Dh100 million Grand Prize, while a Palestinian had an unusual story with not one but two wins of Dh16,666 in the same EASY6 Draw. To top it off, another Palestinian took home the top FAST5 raffle prize of Dh75,000, marking a phenomenal weekend for these UAE residents.

MEGA7: Unexpected win

This MEGA7 win couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for 65-year-old Jaypal Nambiar from Bangalore, India. After living in the UAE for 32 years, his journey took an unexpected turn as a secret he had guarded closely unfolded in the most enchanting way. Just one number shy of the historic MEGA7 Dh100 million Grand Prize, Jaypal now finds himself with an extra Dh 125,000, which he will be using to overcome the challenges he is currently facing at the freight forwarding company where he is a partner.

“I entered the MEGA7 draw late Sunday evening, just a few hours before the numbers were announced in the live draw. This win was completely unexpected, and I haven’t even told anyone about it yet,” he mentions.

Choosing his numbers based on instinct, Jaypal is now a firm believer in the integrity and trustworthiness of the Emirates Draw games. Winning on his first attempt has solidified his confidence that lives can be transformed in the blink of an eye.

EASY6: In it to win it

Adnan Kanan Lutfi Ahmed, from Palestine, aims to win big with Emirates Draw. Remarkably, he won Dh16,666 not just once but twice in the same Main Draw with EASY6!

Residing in the UAE for 19 years, Adnan manages his media production company. The 37-year-old, a regular participant in Emirates Draw, expresses, “My intention is to win the MEGA7 Dh100 million Grand Prize, and I will keep playing until I do.”

Adnan’s dedication to the Emirates Draw games is noted, with his plan to use his winnings in participating with the hope of becoming a MEGA-millionaire.

FAST5: A prize with purpose

In the touching story of Abdulsalam Jalil, a 59-year-old civil engineer from Nazareth, Palestine, his top raffle win of Dh75,000 with FAST5 exactly one year later is a meaningful blessing with a purpose.

“My heart goes out to those who don’t have parents. I plan to use this prize for a project that supports orphans. It’s for them, not for me,” explains Abdulsalam.

The father of two, living in the UAE for 25 years, sees his win as more than just a prize; it’s a tribute to people with dreams that extend beyond themselves.

The excitement continues with the upcoming games, live-streamed from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 9 PM UAE time across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.

For those who dared to dream with Emirates Draw’s weekly games, EASY6, FAST5 and MEGA7 have already turned countless dreams into reality.

