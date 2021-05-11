Dubai: Thursday, May 13, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE, authorities in the UAE confirmed on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be the last and 30th day of Ramadan. The committee met on Tuesday night for the sighting of the crescent moon.
UAE employees have a long weekend for Eid that started on May 11 (Tuesday), and holidays will continue until the 3rd day of Shawwal. Since Thursday has been confirmed as the first day of Eid, this would mean that the 3rd day of Shawwal is May 15, Saturday.
Abu Dhabi: 05.57am
Al Ain: 05.50am
Madinat Zayed: 06.01am
Dubai: 05.55am
Hatta: 05.49am
Sharjah: 05.51am
Ras Al Khaimah: 05.48am
Fujairah: 05.48am
Umm Al Quwain: 05.50am
Ajman: 05.51am
Eid prayers will be held in approved mosques and prayer grounds across the country, with the facilities closing immediately after the sermon.
The mosques will also open only 15 minutes before prayer time, but ablution spaces will continue to remain closed.
Worshippers must continue to wear masks at all time, and maintain physical distancing before and after the Eid prayer services.