Abu Dhabi: The Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily closed Pasha Masr Restaurant on Defence Street in Abu Dhabi for posing a risk to the public’s health and safety.
The Egyptian restaurant, which holds the commercial license No. CN-2003449, was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
In its report, the food and safety authority stated that the decision to issue the administrative closure was made after the restaurant was found to have repeatedly broken the health and safety requirements, which included: the storage of food on the floor, not cleaning the kitchen and equipment from dirt, leaving the shelves of refrigerators and freezers exposed to rust, leaving cooked food at room temperature, and not covering meals that were ready to be served.
Despite two earlier inspections, three notices and three warnings from February 10 to September 20, the restaurant manager was unable to meet the health and food safety requirements as instructed by ADAFSA.
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are rectified, and the facility meets all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.
The ADAFSA also called on the public to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll free number 800 555.