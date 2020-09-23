Shoppers at a mall in Dubai. The DED noted that its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Any customer not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures can be denied entry to any shops or commercial establishments in Dubai, the Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Wednesday. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it,” the DED underlined.

The DED noted that its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. “Establishments that don't implement the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action,” the DED reiterated.

The DED also stressed the need for shops to clarify the precautionary measures, procedures and protocols to consumers and the public. “Consumers should be alerted about the required precautions right from the moment they enter the business premises and their compliance ensured before they are served, in order to ensure proper consumer awareness and minimise instances of non-compliant consumers being denied of services,” the DED noted.

“Dubai Economy will verify any consumer complaint related to denial of services by traders and examine the evidence submitted by traders on any consumer failing to adhere to the precautionary measures. The most important objective is to limit the spread of COVID-19 through full commitment to precautionary measures and protocols,” it added.

Penalties for violations

Meanwhile, the DED imposed fines on four commercial establishments, including two retail outlets, a pharmacy in Al Rigga and an exchange house in Al Muraqqabat, after their employees were found not wearing masks.

The DED also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Inspections held on Tuesday found 539 shops and commercial establishments fully compliant with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Stringent inspection

The DED stressed it will continue with its intensive checks to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures across the emirate and will not tolerate any violation or abuse reported by consumers and the public.