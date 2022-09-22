Gulf News Study in Canada education fair , organised in partnership with Charms Education and Immigration Services, begins on Saturday, September 24, at Radisson Blu Waterfront Dubai, with more than 25 prestigious Canadian universities, colleges and career service providers. The event, packed with counselling sessions, workshops and seminars, is expected to draw more than 2,500 visitors over the course of two days.

Gulf News Study in Canada education fair is an exceptional opportunity for students to learn more about higher education in Canada and connect with representatives from top universities. Here, students and their families can explore thousands of undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and research programmes; interact with admissions officers for tuition fees, scholarships, enrolment, and application deadlines; and chat with counsellors to select the right career paths.

“This free-to-attend event offers students in the UAE a great chance to engage with representatives of Canadian universities, discuss their career aspirations, and take the next step forward,” says Manish Paitka, CEO, Charms Education and Immigration Services.

Register now to attend Gulf News Study in Canada education fair

“Students with comprehensive learner profiles will be able to take advantage of spot application fee waivers, wherever applicable, and secure their admissions in Canadian universities,” Paitka adds.

Comprehensive career guidance

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions of a student’s life but it can be overwhelming for most students to choose the right university and programme from so many options. With 18 years of experience in advising hundreds of students for universities all over Canada, consultants from Charms Education and Immigration Services can guide you pick the right college and course that match your interests, learning style, budget and career goal.

“Our counsellors are trained to provide the right career advice to students and help them shortlist the programmes that will lead to rewarding careers in the future. Our team will holistically evaluate student profiles during the one-on-one counseling sessions at the event and identify career options for them,” says Rahul Paitka, Managing Director, Charms Education and Immigration Services.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Why study in Canada?

With highly-acclaimed universities, flexible study options, research facilities and competitive tuition fees, Canada offers an academic experience to international students that’s hard to beat. With a vast spectrum of options in all study areas, students can choose from mainstream degree courses to specialisations and vocational programmes – there is something to suit the preference and future goals of every student.

Canada also offers international students the options to stay after the completion of their courses and gain work experience. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has a Post-Graduate Work Permit programme that allows international graduates to gain skilled work experience, which is crucial to the success of their permanent residence (PR) visa application. International students can also bring their spouse and children to Canada while on a study visa, if they fulfil the IRCC visa conditions.

Find top degrees for your career

Gulf News Study in Canada education fair will showcase future-oriented study programmes in humanities, science, engineering, business, health science, skilled trade and university pathway courses from top-ranked institutions. Experts will also guide students on standardised language proficiency tests such as Pearson Test of English (PTE), IELTS and the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme (CELPIP).

Exhibitors are thrilled with visitor registrations for the show and are all set to connect with UAE’s multicultural student community. University of Waterloo, which has confirmed its participation for Gulf News Study in Canada education fair, will share information about programmes in arts, engineering, environment, health, maths and science.

“We request all students to bring their documents at the event. If their academic qualifications, grades and profiles match our admission requirement, they can submit their applications at the event,” says Karuna Ausman, International Recruitment Specialist, University of Waterloo.

Another exhibitor, Ashley Dunlop, Director of Student Recruitment at University of Winnipeg, is looking forward to meeting prospective students and their families in Dubai and discussing all its programmes. “You can find out about our high school, undergraduate and post graduate courses as well as scholarship opportunities. We will talk about our small class sizes, distinguished professors, affordable tuition fees and our friendly and welcoming community in Manitoba.”

Gulf News Study in Canada education fair's other confirmed exhibitors are: University Of Windsor, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, University of Guelph , University Of Fraser Valley, University Of Regina, Wilfrid Laurier University, Trent University, Royal Roads University, University of Manitoba, University of Western Ontario, Ontario Tech University, Carleton University, Cape Breton University, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Algonquin College, Georgian College, Lasalle College, Northern College@Pures, Durham College, Niagara College, Cambrian College, ILAC@Georgian College, Columbia College and Norquest College.

Sponsors and partners of the show are CIBC Bank Canada, Pearson, the British Council, and Celpip/CAELEnglish Testing.