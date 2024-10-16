He said he was very thrilled when his application letter for a possible opening was accepted. The internship lasted for a month between August and September, he noted.

The learnings

Iyer, who participated in several campaign activities ahead of the US elections on November 5, said the learnings were many.

“The internship expanded my knowledge and gave me the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to society. From knocking on doors and participating in various local parades, to accompanying the State Representative to meetings at the Minnesota State Capitol, each experience was enlightening and taught me so much.”

He said he cherished mingling with community members of diverse ethnicities, life stages and socio-economic backgrounds, getting a vast insight into different perspectives and concerns.

“Every door that I knocked on represented an opportunity to make a resident contact. The power of personal interaction to build trust and community support became clear,” he said.

“Another worthwhile experience was my participation in the local parades. The festive atmosphere certainly gave us a very special platform to communicate and appeal for community spirit. It felt so motivational to notice how such events brought people together,” he added.

Global citizen

Iyer said he and his family had moved to Dubai from the US and the Philipinnes and that he felt like a true global citizen. The summer experience helped provide him with an insight into international affairs, a subject he could potentially pursue.

Iyer’s parents said they were was proud of their son’s work.

His mum Swetal Sindhvad said, “It takes a village to raise a child and a reponsible adult. Real-life experiences and engaging with the community helps broaden one’s horizons and explore prospects for a brighter future.”