To be humble and polite: As people grow up, their behaviour changes and they tend to hurt people around them or they begin to believe that they are the best. This in turn ends up making them behave in a selfish way. All that matters to them is money but what actually matters in life is family, friends, love and well wishes from the people around you. Bring out the child in them: As we grow up, the innocence we had as a child vanishes and we forget that life is about having fun because you only live once.