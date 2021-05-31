RIT Dubai offers a variety of scholarships that extend up to 50 per cent

In conversation with Hameed Al Obaidi, Senior Admissions Counsellor, RIT Dubai

What courses and majors are popular at RIT Dubai?

Computing Security, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Data Analytics are popular at RIT Dubai.

We are also introducing two new programmes this year — the Master of Computing Security and Master of Future Foresight and Planning.

All the programmes offered at RIT Dubai aim to give students the chances to reinvent themselves and work on solutions and scenarios faced by organisations in the real world.

With Covid-19 still concerning most of us, what kind of financial aid, tuition discounts and scholarships are you offering to students looking to enrol at RIT Dubai this year?

We offer a variety of scholarships that extend up to 50 per cent. The scholarships offered at RIT Dubai include the academic scholarship, the executive scholarship, the athletics scholarship, the Tiger journey scholarship and a lot more. RIT Dubai also allows students to plan their tuition fees on several instalments.

How are you conducting classes amid the pandemic?

We continue to monitor the regulations set by the education ministry and the UAE. This semester our students had the options to attend either fully online or hybrid classes. Some of the labs were conducted offline, where students were required to attend, while adhering to the Covid regulations.

Could you give us an idea on RIT Dubai’s co-op programmes?

Co-op programmes at RIT Dubai is another name for the internship programmes. At RIT Dubai, the internship programme is very unique, it extends from 3-12 months. Our students usually intern with industry partners such as Axiom Siemens, Fractal Systems, OTIS, KPMG, Emerson, etc. The majority of these students also end up securing full-time positions in the places they intern at.

RIT Dubai recently introduced the entrepreneurship journey, which helps students, who have start-up ideas, to start working on their businesses when they are still studying at the university.

This internship programme, which was held over the summer helped a lot of students to get in touch with industry leaders who mentored their journeys and gave them advice and feedback whenever necessary.