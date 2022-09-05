Decades-long experience

Dr Alayyan has over 20 years’ experience in planning, project management and capacity development, managing several government programs, projects and initiatives.

Prior to joining HCT, he served as the Vice President of Rabdan Academy, contributing to the establishment of the Academy in 2010 as an independent educational institution under the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Rabdan Academy was established as a national centre for the qualification and development of Emiratis in the sectors of defence, security, safety and emergencies, crises and disasters management.

Dr Alayyan has also served in several key posts in major governmental entities, including the Critical Infrastructure & Coastal Protection Authority, the Tawazun Economic Council and Khalifa University.

Multiple qualifications

The new HCT President and CEO holds a PhD in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering from Curtin University in Australia, a Master of Science in Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering from the University of Melbourne, Australia and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical, Electronic and Communications Engineering Technology from Khalifa University.

Full support

The Minister affirmed the HCT Board of Trustees’ full support for the new President and CEO to achieve the desired goals, which “will enable HCT to move forward in preparing Emirati students and empowering them with future skills, in line with national directions and visions”.

Dr Alayyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the trust of the Chairman of the HCT Board of Trustees, and members of the Board. “HCT will move forward towards the future with confidence, by providing the tools necessary to arm its students with future skills,” he said. “This would be carried out through training, capacity development programs and academic programs and courses, in line with the expectations and requirements of the labour market and the business community in the country.”

Dr Alayyan added: “The UAE government’s directions in future foresight are a roadmap for HCT to develop education and enhance its outcomes to ensure students are ready for the labour market. This will strengthen the UAE economy’s competitiveness and attractiveness and raise the country’s rankings and indicators in all regional and international forums and reports.”

The HCT Board of Trustees members welcomed Dr Alayyan to his new role, wishing him success in his new responsibilities.

Expressing his pride at joining the HCT team, Dr Alayyan said he was eager to see HCT translate its strategic plans and objectives “into a reality that revolves around efficient, tangible and top-quality outcomes”.