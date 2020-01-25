Ideas for space, environment, commerce areas presented by school and university pupils

Dubai: UAE school and university students showcased their sustainability and smart projects during the ‘Innovation Conclave 2020’ event hosted by Delhi Private School Sharjah (DPS Sharjah) at Emirates Aviation College in Dubai on Saturday.

Themed ‘Journey of an Idea’, the event was held in line with the National Agenda of the UAE to evolve sustainable development steered by innovative minds, DPS Sharjah said.

During the one-day meet, presentations and opinions of leaders from diverse fields inspired students to make a difference in the world, DPS Sharjah added.

DPS Sharjah students presented their ideas, titled as Mobile Masalaama, Power Stepper and Park Aid.

Delhi Private School, Dubai, Leaders Private School Sharjah, The Millennium School, Dubai, Gems Modern Academy Dubai and Skyline University, Sharjah were the other schools who displayed their innovations, namely AEGIS-The Novatores, FuraOxy, Emotic, The Gloncrete and Plastic 2.0.

Around 350 representatives of schools and colleges attended the conclave

There were three categories under which students presented their ideas and solutions: Space and Technology, Sustainable Future (Environment), and Commerce and Finance.

There was also an interaction with the audience comprising of almost 350 student delegates and teachers from educational institutions, colleges and higher educational fields in the UAE.

The event was chaired by DPS Sharjah managing director Dinesh Kothari. The panelists included Sunil Thawani, Dubai Quality Group, Board of Directors; Hunada Kanbar, Change Management Consultant, Sharjah Private Education Authority; Taner Topcu, Director of Academic Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Sudhakar Gupta, Director of International Business, IFFCO.

DPS Sharjah director and principal Vandana Marwaha, who was among the panellists, said such platforms “push the boundaries of creativity, giving vent to the scientific bent of minds and forging the young innovators with the real corporate world”.

The event was sponsored by IFFCO Group, UAE.