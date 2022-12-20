Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced an exemption for students who have graduated from UAE-based private schools - as well as public and private schools abroad - from equivalency requirements for university admission in the country.
Under the ministry’s new circular - No. 137 of 2022 - the exemption is granted if the high-school student has a ‘No Objection’ letter. The student is then exempted from conditional admission to university. Normally, students who don’t meet equivalency requirements are granted only conditional admission to university. They must then pass the EmSAT standardised university admission test in order to secure final admission.
However, as per the new circular, students who have the no objection letter and successfully complete one year at university will now be exempted from both the EmSAT test and from passing any qualifying courses. This in turn allows the concerned higher education institution to grant the student final admission.
Flexible pathway
The ministry’s decision aims to simplify procedures for students who cannot fulfil the conditions required for the equivalency of certifications.
Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said the circular provides clear and flexible pathways for students to obtain final admission to higher education institutions in the country if they successfully pass one academic year.
This decision comes in the interest of students and improves the university education system in the country as well as enhances its competitiveness and the quality of its outputs, he added.
“The circular was issued after conducting an extensive study based on opinions and comments from students as well as feedback from higher education institutions.”
The minister added: “Supporting students in their educational journey is our key and most important goal and we will continue to work to review and develop all the services we provide in line with the directives of our wise leadership aimed at building a pioneering knowledge-based society, and providing innovative services that make community members happy and satisfied.”