The autism center is exploring new ways to connect with its clients and their families

Teleconsultation at DDY Autism Center in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

April is the Autism Awareness Month, while April 2 is observed as the World Autism Awareness Day every year. In the past, during this month you would have heard about many events promoting awareness on autism through fundraising marches, 5K runs, and events.

This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social-distancing, activities for Autism Awareness Month are primarily restricted on social media pages, with people posting their support for individuals with autism.

The Doris Duan-Young (DDY) Autism Center recognizes that COVID-19 has directly impacted many people, especially children with autism and their families. As COVID-19 changes the way services are delivered, DDY is exploring new ways to connect with its clients and their families.

DDY has officially launched a behavior teleconsultation service, allowing families to access clinical ABA consultations with a BCBA/BCaBA practitioner to address specific questions or concerns via an online platform.

This service works on coaching parents on how to use positive reinforcement strategies, such as token board, visual schedule, first/then and other ABA strategies, including prompting, increasing motivation, pairing etc, while promoting generalisation and maintenance of skills at home.

The centre will also focus on providing parents with parent training videos as a model on how to run certain teaching procedures as well as worksheets to help children practice certain skills.

Parent training is an important part of their child’s therapy, and with this new service DDY Autism Center aims to continue to support parents and provide individualized clinical recommendations so that they can help their child to be more successful at home. The centre understands that many people with autism and their families are being directly impacted due to disruptions in services and coping with the unknown. That's why its goal is to be there for the families and help them get through these uncertain times.

For more information and inquiries, please follow its social media pages: