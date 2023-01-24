AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN DUBAI

Fields of specialisation

• Certificates

Top courses for 2023

• School of Business Administration

• School of Engineering

• Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC)

• School of Arts & Sciences

• School of Architecture, Art & Design

• School of Education

Admission Deadline for 2023

Fall semester 2023

Submission of early applications up until March/April (will be given preference for early class registration)

Submission of late applications through July/August

Tuition fees and scholarships

Fees: Dh95,300 (Fall & Spring)

For more information about tuition fees visit https://www.aud.edu/university-overview/administrative-offices/office-of-finance/

For information on scholarships visit https://www.aud.edu/admissions/scholarships/

Contact

Telephone: +971 4 399 9000

Email: admissions@aud.edu

Heriot-Watt University Dubai Campus

HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY DUBAI CAMPUS

Fields of specialisation

• Math and Computer Sciences

• Engineering and Physical Sciences

• School of Social Sciences

• Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction

• School of Design and Textiles

• Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society

• Degree Entry Programmes

For more information please click here

Admission deadline for 2023

There are two intakes for most online programmes each year. For a small number of programmes we also offer a third intake in May (please refer to the course content tab on your specific MSc programme page for clarification). There are deadlines associated with each intake. Dates vary each year, but normally fall close to the below:

• September intake deadline is August 15

• January intake deadline is November 15

• May intake deadline is April 15

Applications received after these dates will still be considered but we cannot guarantee a place for the upcoming intake. Therefore, the offer to study may be made for the following intake

Tuition fees and scholarships

You can find more details about scholarships here

Contact

To book an appointment with our Recruitment and Admissions team please call +971 4 571 7000 or email dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk. Website is www.hw.ac.uk/dubai

Murdoch University Dubai

MURDOCH UNIVERSITY DUBAI

Fields of specialisation

• Management

• Cybersecurity

• Web Communication

• Psychology and Criminology

• Accounting

• Marketing

Double majors are available across all undergraduate programmes

Top courses for 2023

• Foundation

• Bachelor of Business (Marketing, Management, Finance and Accounting)

• Bachelor of Information Technology (Cybersecurity and Forensics, Computer Science, Business Information Systems)

• Bachelor of Communication (Strategic and Web Communication)

• Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminology

• Master of Education (Instructional Leadership and International Education)

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Admission deadline for 2023

September 2023 intake

ROUND 1

Application: April 28, 2023

Acceptance (10% tuition fee waiver): May 30, 2023

ROUND 2

Application: June 2, 2023

Acceptance (5% tuition fee waiver): July 4, 2023

Total number of students

600

Tuition fees and scholarships

Dh155,000 for the entire course. Scholarships up to Dh75,000 available.

Contact

Telephone: +971 4 574 9800

Westford University College Image Credit:

WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Fields of specialisation

• Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

• Accounting & Finance

• Sport Business

• Media, Culture and Communications

• Computer Science

Top courses for Sept 2023

• MBA in Healthcare Management

• MBA in Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management

• MBA in Project Management

• MBA in Financial Management

• MBA in Sales and Marketing

• MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology

• MBA in International Business

• MBA in Information Technology

• MBA in Engineering Management

• MBA in Data Analytics

• MBA in Business Leadership

• DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration

• BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

• BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

• BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

• BA (Hons) in Sports Business

• BSc in Business Management

• BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Admission deadline

Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2023 intake are now open

Acceptance is subject to availability of seats

Tuition fees and scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts:

• Scholarships based on academic performances

• AccelerateHer Scholarship that is offered to all female students

• Early-bird discounts

Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.

Contact

Telephone: +971 55 227 2114