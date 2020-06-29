Former students tell us how their universities helped them make a mark in their fields

Sumaiyah Esmaeel

Executive Secretary of Consul General of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Business Administration (Management) from Ajman University (AU)

Competitive edge: I was graced with profound knowledge, continuous care, and helpful career advice by my professors.

Soft skills development: I wasn’t only told of what the books say and what the curriculum outlines, but I also learnt things from their personal life and career experiences. They embraced me and took care of my brain as a student, built me as a person and made me ready to grow, go out and contribute to society.

Advice: Never hold back from learning things that aren’t told in the books; question everything and connect with everyone. Don’t think of the next step and enjoy your university life at AU.

Muhammad Awais

MBA (Operations and Logistics) from Middlesex University Dubai

Senior Procurement Specialist at Majid Al Futtaim

Competitive edge: The Middlesex MBA is comprehensive, challenging and relevant to the current landscape. Most importantly, the quality of learning, accessibility and the development of key skills and knowledge mean that people looking for a high-quality MBA do not need to travel elsewhere.

Soft skills development: In this ever-changing world, we must be adaptive and customer-centric. The Middlesex MBA was a wonderful opportunity to learn and develop skills such as collaboration and analysis, along with the ability to remain impartial and respect differences and other viewpoints.

Advice: I would advise students to focus on teamwork and problem-solving. It’s vital to understand the value of different perspectives and how this can lead to better solutions and change for all. For me, this was the greatest real-learning experience I’ve had.

Utkantha Minesh Doshi

Visual Merchandiser at IKEA, Jebel Ali

MA in Interior Design from Manipal Academy for Higher Education, Dubai

Competitive edge: The faculty and the Career Services department stand out for me when I think about MAHE Dubai. The friendly nature of the faculty and understanding in the subject matter they provide is what helped me through the course. At the same time, the Career Services department helped me continuously to prepare for placements, through which I was able to land my current job. Coupled with the many extracurricular activities I was encouraged to take part in, my experience with MAHE Dubai has been just the way I wanted it to be.

Soft skills development: Not only has Manipal helped me grow in my academics but it has also groomed me well beyond the classrooms. Through the many projects, group assignments and extracurricular activities, Manipal has helped me develop and hone my soft skills to face any challenges that I come across in my professional life as well as otherwise. Above all, the Career Services got me several internships during the course and helped me with trainings and workshops, which eventually helped me with my final placements.

Advice: Make the most of your university life. Everyone should take part in extracurricular activities while concentrating on academics. A balance of both is critical. Above all, make close friends; they eventually turn into family. The times spent with them are the memories that we carry with ourselves after the university life.

Charbel S. Azzi

Managing Director and Head of Middle East, Russia (CIS), India and Africa, S&P Dow Jones Indices

BBA in Banking and Finance from American University in Dubai (AUD)

Competitive edge: During my four years at AUD, the School of Business curriculum was one of the best in the region. It provided exposure, which helped me to develop my core skills in my major. The approach was structured in terms of technical cultivation but more importantly the knowledge was adapted into my day-to-day business.

When I started in the business world, I was able to adapt quickly to the different situations as well as use the reservoir of knowledge and cultural trends that I was taught at AUD.

Soft skills development: Working under pressure, problem-solving and critical thinking skills and business ethics along with confidence, persistence and good communication skills have been vital in my career growth. These could be learned through experience but are vital foundations to have and to be developed during university years, and AUD just did that. As you advance further in your career, you keep going back to where it all started and part of that is the university; the constructive criticism you received and the persistence of the teachers to make you succeed as a student but more importantly as a human being trying to make a difference in your world is something that I will always cherish.

Advice: My advice is a simple one - just get involved and find your interest. I know if I had not found finance early and had not been interested in it, I probably would not have been as prepared as I am today. Engage in the field you are interested in, talk to people about it, research it and just go for it. Discipline and time management are key to be able to enjoy everything a university life has to offer from studying and sports to socialising.

Brian Downer

Director at DWNR & Co

MSc Computer Science from the University of Birmingham Dubai

Competitive edge: When you are choosing a university for postgraduate study, one of the most important things to consider is its academic reputation. You want to study somewhere with a strong research culture, an institution which is at the forefront of discovery and innovation.

A postgraduate qualification from the University of Birmingham Dubai will give you the chance to engage in critical enquiry, to grow as a scholar and even become an internationally recognised expert in your field. You can expect to engage with challenging debates, theories and concepts and in doing so, develop as an original thinker.

I thought an MSc in computer science would give me a competitive advantage in my career and would form a good foundation for understanding how to build great software. In comparison to an MBA, an MSc in Computer Science gave me the opportunity to acquire practical skills that were in high demand and it also meant a shorter timeframe before returning to the business world.

Ali Al Suwaidi

Chief Operating Officer at Global Village

MBA from American University of Sharjah (AUS)

Competitive edge: AUS gave me the opportunity and ability to become an agile leader. I had the opportunity to learn about all aspects of business and networking.

Soft skills development: AUS played an amazing role in developing my skills, especially communication and problem-solving. This has made me a better leader able to overcome all different challenges throughout my life and career.

Advice: Spend as much time learning from such an amazing opportunity. Get involved in volunteering work and create more friendships.

Thuraya Awadh Salem Ali

Senior Adnoc Account Manager- Digital & Integration Division - Schlumberger

Master of Science – Computer Science, University of Sharjah

Competitive edge: It is not only about getting an education or a qualification. I believe UoS develops your personal as well as professional skills. It offers flexible learning options and huge opportunities to connect and network.

Soft skills development: I started as a part-time student in the Computer Science college, then I became a full-time student who was working as a teaching assistant. My teachers were not just explaining what was in the books; they were more like friends and family who supported me and gave me the right advice when I needed it.

Advice: Enjoy! I am sure whoever is reading this article is a good student who is looking to become a better version of themselves. Otherwise they will not be reading this. Being this kind of a student, you will focus on developing and forget to enjoy. So to try to enjoy every moment. At the same time, find time to study, play, pray, connect with others, and have a hobby. Finally find time for nothing.

Hamta Malkamy

Digital Experience Production Partner at Emirates Airlines

MBA and Extended Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management from Westford University College.

Competitive edge: The affordable fee, payment plans, knowledgeable faculty, flexibility of virtual and instructor-led sessions, weekend classes, continuous support, and a sense of belonging were the competitive edge at Westford University College (WUC).

Soft skills development: WUC played a significant role in developing soft skills. Thinking from a strategic perspective is probably one skill that stood out.

Advice: Research a lot - assignments may appear complicated, but all of that time and effort that I had put in helped me apply that knowledge at my workplace. The best learning came through positive debates within the class itself. The professors allowed us to mix with other students through group activities, which brought about multiple perspectives and opened our minds to the way people see things and how there can be multiple solutions to one problem.

Mohammed Sabt

Corporate Relationship Manager at HSBC

MBA – Finance from Canadian University in Dubai

Competitive edge: The courses I studied within my MBA degree helped me analyse large amounts of information and create smart financial solutions for my corporate clients.

Soft skills development: Studying with students from around the world helped me strengthen my communication skills, which has benefited me when I work at an international bank.

Advice: Take advantage of studying with others coming from different cultures and enjoy the beauty of diversity.

Mohamad Houssam Al Najjar

Contract Supervisor at Agility

Master of Science in Engineering Management from British University in Dubai (BUiD)

Competitive edge: The programme was research- based, which provided me with the knowledge and advanced skills required in research, analysis, evaluation and concepts innovation. Furthermore, it is accredited by the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM)

Soft skills development: “Life is dynamic.” I can still remember Dr Alaa Ameer’s words from my first class in enterprise risk management. The knowledge and skills provided by the programme will help organisations and people adapt to the market and life changes and will play a unique role in enhancing the quality and performance of any business. These skills were at the core of my dissertation, which was studying the effectiveness of technological innovations on customer satisfaction at Dubai Airports. And I trust that these skills and knowledge gave me the opportunity to be an employee with one of leading global integrated logistics organisations, Agility.

Advice: Build a relationship with your professors and instructors and try to get the maximum out of their experiences.

Vaishali Banda

Category Specialist at Unilever Foods Solutions

Master of Business Administration (Marketing) from Amity University Dubai

Competitive edge: The multicultural environment, collaborative nature of the programme and working with students from different backgrounds gave me the exposure and confidence to tackle workplace environments. We were encouraged to participate in field trips, projects, camps, internships and educational fairs.

Soft skills development: Considering recent changes to the labour market, it is imperative that universities focus on developing a student’s EQ along with their IQ. Interpersonal skills such as communication, responsiveness and ability to work in a team certainly play a major role in employability. At Amity, faculty were encouraged to use various teaching methods to build our personalities. The university taught me to adapt, be flexible, develop problem-solving skills and remain resilient; this has played a large role in my professional success.

Advice: Seize every opportunity and put in the work, as this is the time to grow and prepare yourself for your future career. Participate, explore, take initiative and set a goal. Stay organised and work towards achieving your dreams. When you put in the effort, dreams do come true.

Sounak Ghosh

Environmental Scientist at Envirozone

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Competitive edge: The programme in ADU provided a holistic approach covering all the disciplines that form the basis of environmental science. Apart from the core courses, there are certain courses such as research report writing, which was tremendously helpful as in my career preparing all sorts of environmental reports is a regular activity. Field trips to get hands-on experience also helped me to develop inquisitiveness and investigative skills, which are an important tool for any environmental scientist.

Soft skills development: I had the opportunity to serve as the founding Editor-in-Chief of ADU’s first student newspaper, ADU Voice. Now almost ten years later, I realise that qualities such as leadership, dedication, perseverance, hard work, team spirit, positive approach and critical thinking, which define me in my professional life, were all inculcated in me during my formative years as a student in ADU.

Advice: ADU provides a great environment for the overall development of an individual, so make good use of it.

Hamed Al Lawati

Senior Manager - Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties

Postgraduate Business from Murdoch University Dubai

Competitive edge: The programme has given me knowledge and understanding of the human resource best practices. I have been mostly interested in talent management and the knowledge gained helped me build capabilities and develop talent within my division.

Soft skills development: Studying at Murdoch and working on the projects assigned to me helped improve my confidence and creativity levels.

Advice: Students should make the most of their time at Murdoch. There are abundant opportunities for networking, exploring fields, and developing one’s capabilities.

Aysha Al Nuaimi

Physiotherapist and medical committee member of the UAE Football Association

Bachelor of Physical Therapy from the College of Health Sciences, Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Competitive edge: The quality of GMU’s programmes has helped me stand out as a healthcare professional. In fact, this was one of the reasons I chose to return to GMU for my postgraduate studies in 2018. I am presently in the final year of my Master of Physical Therapy (MPT) with my research pre-proposal.

Soft skills development: The skills and knowledge I acquired from GMU are highly advanced, and I continue to apply them in my profession even today. GMU, to me, is a lifelong learning centre, which continues to support me throughout my career.

A Sorbonne Abu Dhabi alumna shares her story of fighting against covid-19

Farah Al Besher

Master in Health Economics from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

I have been working with the Ambulatory Healthcare Services at SEHA for over two years now, following my master’s degree in health economics from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. At the beginning and until the onset of the pandemic, I was working at the Quality Department as a Performance Management Officer. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic started - and due to the urgent needs of the country - my responsibilities and role changed rapidly and I became involved in the efforts to combat the pandemic in the UAE. Currently, I am working on the Covid-19 National Screening Service’s drive thru’ project, which was launched at the request of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the

UAE Armed Forces. Following a visit to the first Covid-19 screening drive thru centre in Zayed Sports City, Shaikh Mohammed was so impressed with what he saw that he directed us to replicate the centre across the UAE within 10 days, making this the first time that SEHA ever operated outside the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

I am very proud to say that we, at AHS managed to meet the 10-day deadline and built a total of 12 new drive thru screening centres, which operate throughout the seven emirates.

Almost 3 months ago, I was asked by our CEO to be the main coordinator for this project as he was looking for someone with strong communication skills, very good knowledge of the healthcare sector, and somehandy. I currently coordinate 13 teams (comprising a total of 317 staff members) from around the UAE. My objective is to share with them the pilot centre experience and train them on the whole screening process from A to Z. Separately I also make sure that the results of the daily screening statistics are accurate and the project database is updated on a daily basis. In addition, I reach out to international and national entities and companies to enhance the quality of services and meet operational needs and requirements.e who is good with numbers. That is when my Master in Health Economics degree from SUAD came in very handy. I currently coordinate 13 teams (comprising a total of 317 staff members) from around the UAE. My objective is to share with them the pilot centre experience and train them on the whole screening process from A to Z. Separately I also make sure that the results of the daily screening statistics are accurate and the project database is updated on a daily basis. In addition, I reach out to international and national entities and companies to enhance the quality of services and meet operational needs and requirements.