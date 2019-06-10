The classroom of the future is a cool concept, but what about all the fun?

Classroom of the future Image Credit: Agency

My idea of the future classroom:

1. E-communities will track the progress of the child in academics.

2. Virtual classrooms will be the norm where teachers or robots can conduct their classes at any time of the day, as we prefer.

3. Online tests or exams.

4. Holographic visuals as learning aids, through touch-and-learn making it more impactful.

5. Students’ desks will evolve as interactive devices that will help them to submit projects on time and reduces stress.

6. Time travel pods that will help students explore the history of the world.

7. Robot assistant teachers.