Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision to merge the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan stressed that the decision disrupts the psychological state of students by destroying their language, which they will pass on to future generations.

"We were surprised by the ministry’s decision to integrate the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies, and we request the ministry to reconsider this decision. This is not permissible, and we hope that this approach will change, the Sharjah Ruler said.

We were surprised by the ministry’s decision to integrate the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies, and we request the ministry to reconsider this decision. This is not permissible, and we hope that this approach will change - Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi | Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sheikh Dr. Sultan intervened through the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast by the Sharjah Radio and Television, to reply to an Emirati woman who asked for attaching more attention to Arabic and not to be merged with Islamic education and social studies.

Responding to the Emirati woman’s request, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said: "My daughter talked about the Arabic language, and we hope that many others will talk about what is happening to the Arabic language.”

"I took responsibility for private schools in Sharjah by establishing the Sharjah Private Education Authority and allocating Dh50 million as a government donation to develop these schools and repair their buildings," he said.

"When we ask the ministry, they listen to us in many matters, and we promise that this matter will not go unnoticed, as we care about the Arabic language even in foreign schools. For example, despite the fact that the school is foreign, Arabic is a major subject at Victoria School."