Video of the teacher welcoming pupils to the school in Al Ain Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday afternoon asked the UAE community to identify a teacher in a video warmly welcoming students entering their school.

On his official twitter account, @HHShkMohd, Shaikh Mohammad shared the 59-second clip, praising the teacher’s optimism and said “we’re looking for her, does anyone know her?”

Shaikh Mohammad tweeted: “A start of a school day in the UAE, the day starts differently when a teacher has beautiful energy, kind words and an honest smile. She spreads optimism and positive energy to her beloved children and students. We’re looking for her, does anyone know her?”

The viral clip was apparently filmed by the teacher on her mobile phone. It is shown from the teacher’s point of view, greeting her students one morning, giving them hugs and asking about their weekend. She says, “have a morning of smiles, have a morning of happiness”, as she greets each student warmly by name.

She asks the students how they’re doing and says, “Where’s your smile?”. She compliments one student’s henna and asks what the occasion is. The girl replied she attended a wedding over the weekend. The teacher congratulates her and says: “I hope to attend your wedding one day.”

Accordingly to dozens of replies posted under the tweet, the teacher in the video is Shaikha Nuaimi, affectionately known as “Mama Shaikha”. The replies name the school as Alya School in Al Yahar, Al Ain.

People praised Shaikh Mohammad’s attention and care for always highlighting the contributions of teachers in society and spreading a culture of positivity and happiness.