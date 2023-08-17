Dubai College announced it achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the A Level qualification among a cohort of 133 students. A good 32.8 per cent students achieved A*; 73.4 per cent achieved A*A, 92.5 per cent achieved A*B and 98.5 per cent achieved A*C.

The A*-A headline statistic of 73.4 per cent is the second-highest in the school’s history, which after remarks may well exceed that.

Off to Oxford, Cambridge

Michael Lambert, Head of Dubai College said: “The A*-B statistic of 92.5 per cent is the highest in our history. Nine of our students gained a full house of A* grades. Of these, seven students achieved this grade in four A Level subjects.”

He said: “Twelve students will be taking up their offers at Oxford and Cambridge, the third time Dubai College students have reached double figures. Beside, 13 students will be taking up their offers at Ivy League institutions, another record for Dubai College.”

Dubai College leavers. Image Credit: Supplied

The GEMS education said students, parents, teachers, and staff across its network are celebrating the A-level results.

More than 1,600 pupils from a total of 20 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed in excess of 5,000 A-level exams this year, with 24 per cent of entries achieving A* to A grades and almost half – 45 per cent – recording A* to B grades.

Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Much has been said about the anticipated adjustment following the grade inflation of the Covid years, and while results around the world certainly indicate that this has materialised, at GEMS Education we are delighted to note that our students have nonetheless risen to the challenge and achieved outstanding results. Their tenacity, resilience and dedication to their studies is to be commended.”

Standouts

Standout achievements from across the GEMS group include GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, where 21 per cent of the school’s 138 A-level entries were awarded the top A* grade.

Day of CelebrationGEMS Jumeirah College saw 42 per cent of its A-level entries record A* to A grades and 77 per cent A* to B.

Rebecca Gray It was a day of celebration at Taaleem Education as well. Rebecca Gray - Director of Education Taaleem said “In a remarkable display of academic prowess and determination, Taaleem’s students have once again made us proud of their A-level examination results. This year, we witnessed our largest cohort yet at our UK curriculum schools. Their resilience and tenacity, especially in an academic year marked by global predictions of lower awards are highly commendable. We are elated to report a 100% pass rate among our schools, a testament to the hard work of both our students, staff and the unwavering support of parents.”

It was a day of celebration at Taaleem Education as well. Rebecca Gray - Director of Education Taaleem said “In a remarkable display of academic prowess and determination, Taaleem’s students have once again made us proud of their A-level examination results. This year, we witnessed our largest cohort yet at our UK curriculum schools. Their resilience and tenacity, especially in an academic year marked by global predictions of lower awards are highly commendable. We are elated to report a 100% pass rate among our schools, a testament to the hard work of both our students, staff and the unwavering support of parents.”

100% pass rate

The Dubai British School -Emirates Hills achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the latest A level examination results. “We are incredibly proud to share that, once again, the majority of DBS Emirates Hills students have exceeded expectations in their A Level and BTEC qualifications. With students securing placements at top UK universities including St. Andrews, London School of Economics and Durham University, DBS Emirates Hills remains a quality provider of British post-16 education in the region,” said Sarah Reynolds, Principal.

Meanwhile, the Brighton College Al Ain also celebrated the successful A Level Results. According to Scott Carnochan Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain, 40 per cent of Brighton College Al Ain pupils will be going on to study medicine. Twelve per cent of all examinations sat by pupils this year resulted in A*. He said that four in every ten of this year’s cohort achieved A* to A while six in every 10 pupils achieved A* to B grades.

Yasmin El Maoued Image Credit: Supplied Khangkjoon Koh Image Credit: Supplied Helen Khalid Image Credit: Supplied Hussain Arafa Image Credit: Supplied Lareb Hussain Image Credit: Supplied Image Credit: Supplied Muhammad Abdullah Shah, of Pristine Private School Image Credit: Supplied Stepan Stepanenko Image Credit: Supplied Yash Sockalingam Image Credit: Supplied Sanjana Anand Image Credit: Supplied Xandra Eid Image Credit: Supplied Kai Bevan Image Credit: Supplied Nawal Asif Image Credit: Supplied Petrea Klinke Image Credit: Supplied Ysmayyl Amanov Image Credit: Supplied Riti Dinesh Image Credit: Supplied Adifaah Abubaker Image Credit: Supplied Abeer Asif Abu Bakar Kayser Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

“I am delighted to see this wonderful cohort of pupils achieving such excellent A level results. They are richly deserved and testament to their outstanding work ethic and the excellent teaching, care and guidance received from their wonderful teachers. Today we not only celebrate our top achievers, but we also celebrate many other A Level success stories, which we are equally thrilled with, and which may not obviously shine through in grades alone,” he said.

Success stories

Ala’a Alazizi, a student of the school achieved A*A*A* in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology and is heading to the Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin to read Medicine. Abdelrahman Sadawey has achieved an A A A in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. He will go on to study Engineering and has offers from several universities, including Warwick, Bristol and Leeds in the UK.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi announced 20 per cent of A Levels received A* grades, 45 per cent students achieved A* to A. The Class of 2023 hold over 100 offers from Russell Group Universities and are expected to go on to study at top tier universities.

Dheer Baldua of the school received five A*s and is heading to University of California, Berkley for a course in Engineering. Kai Bevan received 4 A*s and is heading to University of Cambridge to pursue Medicine.

Helen Wilkinson, former Head Mistress of Brighton College Abu Dhabi said, “Yet again, we are so proud of our pupils and their exceptional achievements. The results speak for themselves and are a testament to our pupils’ hard work and determination, as well as to our committed staff who have guided them along the way. More than this, the Class of 2023 have given back to the college community in so many ways, and leave us as curious, confident and kind young men and women who are ready to make a difference in the world. Well done!”

Junayd Hussain

A Level learningThe Brighton College Dubai announced that three-quarters of Brighton College Dubai pupils achieved grades A*- B in the College’s first set of A Level results. Brighton College Dubai now follows in the footsteps of its sister schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain by for A Level learning.

Hussein Harb Image Credit: Supplied

Pristine Private School, Dubai also noted that 84 per cent of the 70 students who sat for the A Level examination achieved A* to C and 60 per cent A* to B.

“I am extremely delighted to see the student performance at the A Level. The outstanding results achieved by many of our students is a validation of the advanced learning and cognitive skills that our students are equipped with. Our team of dedicated teachers meticulously adapt the teaching to meet the individual needs of the students. Indeed, it is a moment of celebration for the whole Pristine Community,” said Shagufa Kidwai, Principal of Pristine Private School.

Elli Mia Toland Image Credit: Matthew Van Otterdijk Image Credit: Supplied Georgia Clarke Image Credit: Supplied Ardan Inan Image Credit: Supplied Bisher Tulimat Image Credit: Supplied Image Credit: View gallery as list

Dheer Baldua Image Credit: Supplied