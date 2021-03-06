Dubai: The UAE chapter of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Gulf Sahodaya, the Council of CBSE Affiliated Schools in the Gulf, recently held a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the academic and athletics achievements of UAE students in Grades 10 and 12 during the academic year 2019-20.
The awards were given to students who achieved first, second and third places in the board exams conducted from March to April 2020 as well as achievers in CBSE National Sports and Games last year. The students who received sports awards went to India and won in the Cluster competitions held among winners of CBSE Cluster schools in the world including Indian schools.
Academic excellence
Sanjeev K Jolly, chairman of Gulf Sahodaya; principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own High School, Al Warqa’a, was the chief guest. He said: “I was really impressed by looking at the achievements of UAE students who also have done the UAE proud by coming in top ranks in the entire Gulf region, among the six Gulf countries namely Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.”
Jolly noted: “The student who came first in Grade 10 in the UAE also came first in the entire Gulf and he was from The Millennium School Dubai. The student obtained a very high percentage of 99.6 per cent in Grade 10. The second and third positions in the entire Gulf in Grade 10 were all bagged by UAE students, who in the UAE have come first, second and third.”
Moreover, out of the 22 students who bagged the first, second and third positions in Academics in the UAE, 9 of them were also Gulf toppers in the region (3 from Grade 10, 2 in Grade 12 Science, 3 in Grade 12 Commerce and 1 in Grade 12 Humanities).