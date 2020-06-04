Nibras International School Image Credit: Supplied

International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of schools that owns and operates Nibras International School (NIS), has appointed Dr Jay Teston as the new principal for the 2020 – 2021 academic year.

Dr Teston has over 33 years of experience as an educator, with 25 of these years at schools in the USA. He has extensive US-based and international experience in leadership roles, and for the past eight years, he has been the School Director at Qingdao No.1 International School of Shandong Province in China.

“We are excited to welcome Dr Teston to NIS and the ISP family,” said Bharat Mansukhani, Managing Director, ISP Middle East.

“Some of the many things that stood out about Dr Teston included his experience with turning around schools using both Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes. He has spent many years working on curriculum enhancements and improving student outcomes through enquiry-based and project-based learning approaches. We know these achievements, coupled with his experience in recruitment and teacher professional development, will all play a crucial role in further improving the academic outcomes at NIS,” Mansukhani added.

Dr Teston, who is scheduled to arrive in Dubai this summer, has taken the new appointment as his renewed purpose. “The moment I decided to join the Nibras International School community, I immediately felt excited, relieved and empowered,” he said. “I knew I found my new purpose and my new educational mission.”

Earlier this year NIS welcomed two other senior educators to their leadership team.

Daspo Yiappos, the new Head of Teaching and Learning at NIS, has over 15 years of experience in the education industry in the Middle East. She is an accomplished international educator with vast school improvement skills. Previously, she was the Director of Education at BEAM schools and has also led inspections for KHDA. Yiappos is a visionary leader and strategic advisor who has proven her expertise in teaching, learning, school transformation, strategic planning, leadership coaching, learning observations, academic feedback and evaluation along with improvement planning.

Gary William has joined NIS as the new Head of Secondary School. With over 25 Years of experience in Dubai, Oman and London, William has been a key member of many teams that have led school improvement plans. He has been recognised as an exemplary educator and is passionate, innovative and highly motivated. He will aim to inspire the students and will support the school’s ethos of empowering students to achieve their potential as learners and responsible global citizens.

NIS – Dubai is one of the few affordable American curriculum schools in Dubai.