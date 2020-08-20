Middlesex University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Now more than ever we understand the power of education and the ways in which individuals learn and develop skills. While education has traditionally taken place within the four walls of a classroom, we are seeing a shift in perspective towards the need for blended and online learning amidst a global pandemic.

Innovation and the ability to adapt is fundamental to the education landscape. Students who had planned to leave their home countries and travel overseas in pursuit of high-quality education are now looking at other options that provide flexibility while not compromising on the overall teaching and learning experience.

Universities are developing educational models that allow for this kind of flexibility, catering for students who are still seeking a face-to-face classroom experience, and those who may be unable to travel or are adhering to strict quarantine measures.

Students making that all-important decision of which university is right for them, should look at higher education institutions that value all aspects of the student experience and are also taking this experience online for the new academic year.

For many students, the university experience transcends beyond the classroom. Valuable core skills that employers seek, such as leadership and communication, are often developed through co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Networking, taking part in competitions, exploring new hobbies and understanding different perspectives from an internationally diverse student cohort is intrinsic as students discover who they are and the career path they want to take after they graduate.

Providing an all-round student experience continues to be a priority for Middlesex University Dubai as they take a new approach with its ‘Think Smart. Study Different’ educational model. Comprising two modes of study: blended learning and 100% online learning, students joining the September 2020 intake can rest assured knowing they’ve made the right decision.*