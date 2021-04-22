Founded in 2016, Liwa International School for Girls (LISG) is the only international school for girls in Al Ain. As a leading American curriculum school, it focuses on nurturing the next generation of female leaders through academic excellence, progressive technology-led teaching, and individualised learning from globally experienced and supportive teachers.
As future-thinkers in everything the school does, LISG prepares students for 21st century careers — to become critical thinkers, to question, to be innovative, creative, and to be able to solve problems. This is also an active community school that fosters strong student, teacher and parent relationships, while promoting compassion, empathy and emotional intelligence in all areas of its teaching.
LISG recognises that every child has different needs and it provides customised, technology-led learning in a flexible and supportive academic environment. Through individual, inspirational teaching and positive role models, LISG’s students are empowered to become bold leaders, problem solvers and change-makers. LISG is also committed to preserving the identity and values of the Emirati culture, while creating a generation of lifelong learners who will grow into the female leaders of tomorrow.
LISG’s aim is to become the first choice for American curriculum school for girls, and the first choice for your daughter’s future.