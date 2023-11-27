Liwa College (LC), a distinguished institution under NEMA Education, is dedicated to empowering its students to excel academically and personally by providing them with unparalleled resources, support, and guidance. With a strong emphasis on academic progress and well-being, the College offers a range of targeted programs and services designed to enrich the student experience.

Liwa College has a diverse offering of 25 bachelor's and diploma programs available across multiple faculties. The faculties include Business, Engineering, Information Technology, Media and Public Relations, and Medical and Health Sciences. Each of these programmes is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education, ensuring the highest quality of education. Furthermore, the business programmes hold international accreditation from the ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs), USA.

Liwa College believes in providing accessibility and flexibility to its students. The programmes have been designed to accommodate various schedules, including evenings and weekends, ensuring that individuals can pursue their education without hindrance. The College understands the diverse needs of the students and strive to create an inclusive learning environment that caters to their unique circumstances.

Liwa College is pleased to announce that registration is now open at both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain campuses for the second semester of the academic year 2023-2024. Until January 16, aspiring students can take advantage of this opportunity to join the prestigious institution.

To enhance the overall learning experience, Liwa College has implemented a comprehensive plan focused on fostering a culture of creativity, excellence, and leadership among its students. As part of this strategy, the college has introduced an electronic registration platform. This platform aims to strengthen the digital infrastructure by developing a new program that effectively manages and maintains student records. Through the user-friendly online application portal, accessible via its official college website, aspiring students can easily navigate the admission process.

The international system enables self-registration for academic subjects, allows students to check their academic status, and facilitates communication with academic advisors. Moreover, students can request various formal letters and access a wide range of academic and non-academic services seamlessly.

Liwa College is committed to providing comprehensive scholarships to deserving and outstanding students. Applicants who meet the specified conditions and criteria will have the opportunity to receive these scholarships, which serve as a testament to its unwavering support throughout the student’s journey.

To provide prospective students with a firsthand experience of university life, Liwa College hosts an open week on its campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain until November 30. This week-long event is specifically tailored for high school graduates who aspire to pursue higher education. The programme includes a variety of activities designed to showcase the university experience and the facilities available.

Guided tours of the campus and college building offer students and visitors the chance to explore classrooms, laboratories, and the library. Additionally, they can familiarize themselves with amenities such as the cafeteria, prayer rooms, and break rooms. Informative sessions will be conducted during the open week, allowing prospective students to directly engage with admissions specialists, faculty members, deans, and department heads. This interactive platform provides an ideal opportunity to ask questions and seek information on academic programs, admission criteria, research prospects, student life, and much more.