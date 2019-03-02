Nothing happens organically anymore, says Layan, an HR administrator. “From meeting new people to doing something as simple as going to the grocery store ... Most people meet online now and instead of leaving the house to run errands, you can have everything delivered to you at the click of a button.” Does she see any difference between Gen Z and Millennials? “I think growing up in this environment as opposed to learning to adapt to it is what sets us apart from millennials, otherwise, I don’t see much of a difference between the two generations.”