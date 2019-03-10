Dubai: Dubai Cares participated for the first time in the Emirates Airline Literature Festival by hosting an activity that promoted learning through play in the early years of children.

The event aimed to show that playing is an important part of children’s early development, allowing them to develop many skills such as language skills, emotions, creativity and social skills.

It also helps to nurture imagination and gives children a sense of adventure. The early childhood games are therefore vital to setting the foundations for formal education.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Communications Manager at Dubai Cares, said the festival is the perfect place that brings people of all ages and backgrounds together from different parts of the world to promote education, reading and writing.