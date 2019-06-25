Dubai: GEMS Education has launched its parent app GEMS Connect for Apple and Android devices.

The app enables unified access to all matters related to GEMS Education schools as well as broader services, such as the ability to procure products and services. The dashboard provides parents with an overview of all student-related information under one single umbrella.

Key features include the ability for parents to access their child’s academic information, manage all kinds of payments, enrol in school activities, review attendance, receive real-time notifications to track their child’s location in the school transport and communicate with schools. The app also has an AI-powered chatbot — GEMS Genie — to assist parents on general and administrative queries.