But it will be hard to replace human teachers who foster our emotional well-being

Aparna Nair

Grade 9, GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai

“If we teach today as we taught yesterday, we rob our children of tomorrow.”

—John Dewey, American philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer

Futuristic classrooms or contemporary ones?

Frankly, each have their advantages.

Futuristic classrooms present the oppportunity for extensive learning as they make it possible to go beyond the textbook.

This in turn will allow us help us to expand our horizons.The extra information we recieve through learning with the help of technology will enable us to understand the topic better and enhance our interest in the subject.

Having said that, the classrooms of the present also have a huge advantage - human teachers.

Unlike robots, they can help not just with studies but also with our mental well-being. They provide us emotional and social support as well, thus improving the quality of our overall health.

So, what’s the way forward?

Ideally, the study environment of the future should an easy environment, where more information can be acquired in a systematic manner and where technology exists to make people’s lives better. While accomplishing this, we must also do our best to ensure that sustainability is a priority.