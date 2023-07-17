Every parent reflects on their life and how rapidly the world has changed; these thoughts trickle into their reflections about what their children’s lives will be like. Perennial questions come to mind about where the kids will go to college, what type of careers they will engage in, how to prepare children to be resilient, and how to set them up for success. Schools need to be progressive, adaptable, and bold in their initiatives and help children and their families achieve their dreams and aspirations.
STREAMing children
Al Yasat Private School’s program design embeds core learning to help students gradually gain the knowledge, skills, and habits that will enable them to succeed. The Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) programs are designed to help students move through a sequence of learning experiences that focuses on application in the real world.
The educational journey continues into Elementary and secondary schooling with students moving on to Design & Technology electives that introduce them to digital design, 3D printing, advanced coding techniques, robotics, artificial intelligence applications and so much more. Students at the school have competed in national and international competitions demonstrating their innovation and creativity. Most recently winning the “Technical Innovation Award 2023” at the UAE Electric Vehicle Grand Prix.
Class of 2023 a success story in numbers. 90% of our graduating class of 2023 have been accepted into Universities and over 60% have been awarded full scholarships.
College and career readiness
Supporting students with their college and career goals, requires a committed team to ensure that students have consistent feedback and guidance to achieve their dreams. A dedicated team helps students with the course selection process to ensure they are exposed to pre-requisite skills through College Board pre-college level courses. These are followed by university level Advanced Placement courses that extend students and prepare them for higher levels of education . Every child has the opportunity to engage in and explore their talents and interests. The 100% graduation results are complemented by university admission in prominent universities in the U.A.E. and internationally. This year Al Yasat graduates will be starting their international educational journey in Germany, Canada, and the United States of America. In addition to a number of students joining prestigious local universities such as Soborne University and New York University of Abu Dhabi.
The educational journey begins with innovative learning experiences starting from the Early Years Program and extending into students' high school electives and university level courses. This coupled with exposure to national and international competitions provides opportunities for students to apply their learning to the real world and build their self-confidence. Ultimately culminating in their journey into universities. In summary, that is the Al Yasat journey.
