Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced the opening of five new community schools across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The new schools — one school in Abu Dhabi city, two schools in the Al Ain Region and two schools in the Al Dhafra Region — bring the total number of community schools to 25. The move is part of Adek’s plans to increase the number of community schools across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Dr Yousuf Al Sheryani, Adek’s undersecretary, said Adek is keen to expand the community schools initiative to reach 30 schools by 2020, while reaching out to more communities and optimising the use of school buildings and facilities.