Dubai: Dubai Future Academy has launched a four-week intensive course to help mid-to-senior-level executives, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to become future leaders.

Dubbed “FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program,” the initiative is billed as the first-of-its-kind in the region.

Over the four weeks, the programme will be delivered by top global experts in foresight and future thinking, bringing together renowned leaders from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Yale, and Stanford. Professors include Fadel Adib, recent winner of the Great Arab Minds Award, Professor Paul Saffo, Dr. Michael Shermer, Dr. Steven Novella, Dr. Danielle Belardo, and others.

Through lectures, workshops, and field trips to innovation hubs, participants will learn about promising inventions and how to design a sustainable future. They will visit the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Police Innovation Centre, Dubai Future Labs, and the Roads and Transport Authority. Here, they will see innovation up-close, observe robots being built, and experience self-driving cars and boats. Additionally, they will be exposed to groundbreaking technologies, internalising and feeling the impact of such advancements.

The programme will educate participants about promising innovations currently under development worldwide. These include glass capable of storing information for 10,000 years, the ‘liquid tree’ that absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen, the ‘WakeCap’ workforce safety and productivity solution, rocket engines designed using transformative algorithms, and lab-grown meat and other food products.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, stated, “The launch of this unique global learning experience reflects the commitment of the Dubai Future Academy to preparing future foresight leaders, enhancing capabilities, and establishing best practices in future design to serve future generations.”