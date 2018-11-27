Dubai: The latest edition of the Dubai Cares Distinguished Philanthropic Award in Schools will support Dubai Cares’ education programmes in Jordan and India.
Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Tuesday said the award provides a unique opportunity for students to create and implement innovative and effective fundraising concepts that aim to provide quality education to children and young people in developing countries.
This year’s award, which is running from November to March 2019, urges students to devise and implement their own solutions and fundraising strategies in support of Dubai Cares’ education programmes in Jordan and India.
The award is divided into two categories — the first one is The Young Philanthropists Award, which recognises a group of students demonstrating the most innovative solutions to real-life scenarios faced by Syrian refugee children in Jordan. Students, in groups of no more than 10 members per group, must present a solution to a challenge faced by students whose education was interrupted because of the ongoing conflict in Syria.
The second category, which is the Philanthropic School Award, will be presented to the school that raises the highest amount of funds in support of education programmes in India and Jordan. Students from participating schools will work towards implementing fundraising initiatives within their premises.
The first place winner from the Philanthropic School Award category will receive PCs, while the first place winners from the Young Philanthropists Award category will receive tablets.
Abdullah Al Shehhi, COO at Dubai Cares, said: “Schools in the UAE have always been our greatest allies. The Dubai Cares Distinguished Philanthropic Award in Schools will continue to give students in the UAE a chance to work directly on addressing one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is an opportunity for our new generation to contribute towards the global challenge of ensuring inclusive and lifelong learning for all.”