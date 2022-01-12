Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Remote learning in schools and universities has been extended from January 17 to 21, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.

The NCEMA announced the extention of distance learning for one week until a final decision is made on the basis of the developments in the epidemiological situation.

The decision is applied on the national level; however local authorities in each emirate have the "flexibility of implementation", NCEMA tweeted.

Meanwhile, in-person exams have been postponed until January 28.

“The pandemic is being closely monitored, to facilitate the safe return of students, teachers and administrative staff at educational facilities and protect their health and safety,” the official spokesperson of the UAE Education Sector said during the weekly media briefing on Wednesday.

"The administrations and cadres of educational institutions have demonstrated professionalism in their flexible handling of the pandemic. We would like to thank them for their keenness to implement the country’s directives and ensure the public’s health and safety," he added.

Continuity of learning

The Ministry of Education said the education sector is ready and has undertaken proactive procedures for handling emergency cases due to its keenness to ensure the continuity of the education process through the continuous monitoring of the health situation.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has urged community members to adhere to the precautionary measures. “We bet on community responsibility and commitment to precautionary and preventive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the official spokesperson of the Health Sector said.

Booster shot

Eligible individuals have been urged to take the vaccine booster shot to protect themselves and the community, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, underpinning the national efforts to address the virus and its variants.

The booster shot is among the key factors that will maintain the public’s health and safety of the community’s members, as it is proven to be efficient in boosting acquired immunity, to address the current situation amidst rising infections, officials said.

92 per cent fully vaccinated