Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Facebook

Abu Dhabi: Students enrolled at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi who are facing financial challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for financial aid.

In a statement sent by the university today (May 4), the university said the aid will be assigned on a case-by-case basis.

“As it is vital to recognize all the challenges that are arising along the crisis including financial instability, the institution announces to provide financial aid to the students that are hugely affected by the emergence of COVID-19,” said Dr Silvia Serrano, the university’s vice-chancellor.

The university has set up an ad-hoc procedure of evaluating student situations.