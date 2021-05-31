. Image Credit: Supplied

Capital University College UAE, established in 1998, is a higher education institution with the objective of offering education of the highest standards.

With four prestigious partnerships, including the UK’s North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University, Westcliff University based in California, Italy’s Rome Business School, and London College of Arts, UK, the university prides itself with supporting students with flexible, affordable, and quality-driven education during these turbulent times.

The multiple award-winning university has several programmes, ranging from professional diplomas and bachelors to postgraduate and doctorate programmes, enabling students to receive international qualifications right here in the UAE.

In line with this, some of the stand-out programmes offered by Capital include the world’s 59th ranked International MBA, 30th ranked Master in Fashion Management, 49th ranked Master in Sales and Marketing and the highly in-demand Professional Master in Human Resource Management. These programmes are in exclusive partnership with Rome Business School that has a high 96 per cent placement rate. At the Bachelor’s level, students can enroll for BA (Hons) in Business and receive a UK degree or Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Westcliff University right here in the UAE.

Considering the cancellation of board exams, Capital offers admission based on the provisional results along with certification/extracurricular activities supporting their chosen stream. This year, the admission process is easier than ever as Capital aims to extend maximum support, be it moral or financial. The university offers a range of scholarship opportunities and grants, ensuring there is one for every student that enrols in Capital. The university further offers a reduction in tuition up to 50 per cent based on the student’s intellectuality.