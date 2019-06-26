Children between one and four years of age will benefit from a variety of activities

Bright Kids Nursery’s comprehensive summer programme is available in July and August at its branches in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

KBBO Education developed the Bright Kids Nursery brand around the three core pillars of innovation, dreams and connections to the future. Children are exposed to a curriculum that promotes the development of innovation, creativity, problem-solving and thinking skills that are transferable and empowering.

The nursery has five branches across Abu Dhabi in Al Muroor, Bain Al Jesrain, Al Najda, Khalifa City A and Al Manaseer, and five more branches across the UAE will be opening soon.

The Bright Kids Nursery curriculum is based on the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) approach in a Montessori setting and is supported by neuroscience-based learning strategies. The approach focuses on supporting children in four areas — literacy, maths, understanding the world, and expressive arts and design.

Bright Kids Nursery harnesses the latest in innovative technology through its STREAM experimental learning curriculum, offering a carefully-mapped, age-appropriate coding curriculum — Coding @2 — that unravels the secrets of coding for toddlers.

During the Year of Tolerance, Bright Kids Nursery is promoting kindness and understanding and raising awareness about the importance of the environment.

Karan Brown, KBBO Group’s Associate Director of Education, explained, “At Bright Kids Nursery, we believe it is important to promote acceptance, celebrate differences and have empathy and respect for others. ”

Summer Programme

Learning is always fun at Bright Kids Nurseries. Children between one and four years of age will benefit from a variety of exciting activities at Bright Kids Nursery’s Voyage into Space Summer Programme. These include the super fun coding programme, Lunar Quest, Mars Expedition, Little Einstein & Rockets and Dancing with the Stars. They will also enjoy dressing up for the Bright Kids Star Fleet. This comprehensive programme is available in July and August from Sunday to Thursday at Bright Kids Nursery’s branches in Abu Dhabi. The first 100 registrants receive a month of fun and learning for free.

Bright Kids Nursery has been awarded Superbrands status for 2019. Attaining Superbrands status strengthens a brand’s position, adds prestige and reassures consumers and suppliers that they are buying the best brand in its category.

Bright Kids Nursery adheres to very high international standards for safety and quality; all branches of Bright Kids Nursery are ISO 9001:2015 certified, and have been declared Safe Nurseries by Safe World Specialists.