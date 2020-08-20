Higher education institutions are always looking to create impactful student experiences and build environments that will inspire students. In the UAE, students are exposed to diverse cultures and backgrounds, while also getting the opportunity to choose between a range of new-age programmes.
Amity University Dubai’s state-of-the-art 700,000 square feet campus is home to students from over 59 nationalities, and offers 46 graduate, post-graduate, diploma and PhD programmes in a range of areas, including aerospace engineering, solar and alternate energy, psychology, forensic sciences, architecture, law, tourism and more. Earlier this year, the university introduced one-year diploma programmes that cover new and emerging areas of study such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, data sciences and blockchain.
The latest addition to the curriculum is the launch of two new undergraduate programmes in animation and mechatronics. Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field that integrates several types of engineering — mechanical, electronics and computer science. It is essential to discovering electronic intelligent systems for automation and manufacturing. Whether it is design, testing or production, Amity University Dubai’s four-year Bachelor of Technology in Mechatronics programme includes the study of various aspects of mechanical and electrical engineering.
Its Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation programme will see students learn and practice the various roles that go into the art production process of animation. The curriculum follows international industry standards and focuses on developing a student’s core artistic skills and technical capabilities.
Good healthcare and safety have become vital for students. The UAE provides these plus a secure environment with great connectivity and access. Education is key to building a self-sufficient knowledge economy. It continues to be a focus area that is regularly monitored by the UAE government, ensuring that the best facilities and highest standards of education are provided to students.