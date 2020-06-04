ACS of Abu Dhabi's Wall of Graduates to honour the class of 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Faced with how to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 during this time of physical distancing, The American Community School (ACS) of Abu Dhabi got creative. To represent their journey through school, each senior is featured in a super-sized banner mounted on the school’s exterior wall starting at the elementary gate and ending at the high-school gate.

Each banner is hung in a very special order beginning with the 11 students who arrived at ACS in their kindergarten year, followed by the 29 who arrived in elementary school, 21 who arrived in middle school and the remaining 40 who joined ACS in high school.

“While this might not be the graduation we thought we would have, this is a creative addition to the celebration of the class of 2020,” said Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent.

“A large majority of the community drives by our school daily and we wanted a very visual reminder of these amazing students. We hope this small act will demonstrate how very important the members of the Class of 2020 are to our community,” added Amy Greene, ACS High School Principal.

In addition to this, last Sunday, the school launched the Senior Week, which leads up to the school’s virtual broadcast of its graduation this evening, along with a special Celebrating Our Seniors section on the ACS website (Acs.sch.ae/students/class-of-2020) to recognise this very special class.

The words that best describe the ACS’ graduating class of 2020 are resilient and compassionate. “Congratulations! We are so very proud of you.” said Greene.

The school is proud to share with the Abu Dhabi community the next generation of global citizens ready to make a difference.