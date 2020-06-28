Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s world-class academic institutions and one of the leading private universities in the UAE. ADU offers students the opportunity to discover more than 50 internationally accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes within the Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law, the newly launched College of Health Sciences, as well as its academic programmes for Military Colleges.

Home to more than 7,500 multinational students across its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, ADU equips them with the right tools and resources to achieve academic success. Through its state-of-the-art facilities, dynamic social environment, as well as platforms that foster critical and analytical thinking, students have access to a well-rounded academic experience. ADU’s flagship campus in Abu Dhabi offers an inspirational place for study with opportunities for students to immerse themselves in all aspects of university life through sports facilities and student clubs.

The Al Ain campus was established to meet the growing demands for higher education in the community. A new campus is under development, which is set to become home to more than 50 faculty and over 5,000 students representing a myriad of nationalities. It will include 36 state-of-the-art scientific laboratories empowered by artificial intelligence, a moot courtroom, 36 classrooms and a wide variety of facilities.

The technology-driven Dubai campus is designed with the educational needs of working professionals in mind, offering programmes on a flexible schedule. It delivers a vibrant learning experience and provides internationally recognised and accredited postgraduate programmes in engineering and engineering management, business and executive leadership, specialised teaching and public and private law.

With its finger on the pulse of tomorrow’s market needs, ADU equips graduates with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders. Its programmes are accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), with the Colleges of Business and Engineering achieving recognition from the prestigious AACSB, EQUIS and ABET international accreditation bodies. In addition, the bachelor of architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), and the College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

As the one of the leading engineering colleges in the UAE, ADU’s College of Engineering offers students a vibrant learning culture and a variety of leadership opportunities, equipping them with the advanced skills and expertise to give them a competitive edge. Adhering to the highest international standards, its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been developed according to the standards of international engineering and architectural bodies.

The College of Health Sciences is the most recent college established by ADU. It offers BSc programmes in environmental health and safety, public health, nutrition, genetics and molecular medicine, and laboratory medicine in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It will be home to innovative academic and research programmes, community outreach initiatives, and interdisciplinary multi-centre cooperation activities.