COVID-19 has altogether turned our concept of work on its head

VIRTUAL GATHERING: A massive gathering of representatives from 52 countries, including 35 Heads of State, joined leaders from global health organisations, the private sector, vaccine manufacturers and civil society organisations on June 4, 2020 to support the Vaccine Alliance’s work protecting almost half the world’s children against deadly, preventable infectious diseases. During the session, known as the Global Vaccine Summit, $8.8 billion was pledged, of which $567 million would go into a new financing tool to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. Image Credit: Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

DUBAI: The virus has forced upon us a kind of self-discovery, through a slow-motion shock of a new, bewildering reality.

In the time of COVID, we’ve all realised: Working from home works.

People can meet without meeting each other. The only limitation: the speed of your connection.

This has forced a major rethink. Now, it's remote everything — learning, gaming, partying, praying, policy-making, pledging, wedding, etc.

What the numbers say

The world of work has been altered. A recent poll shows a trend everyone already knows: 73% of employees “enjoy” working from home, according to a World Economic Forum/Accenture survey published on August 19, 2020.

The poll surveyed employees who never worked from home before the outbreak.

The new remote workers plan to continue working from home. And 35% of employees plan to work from home at least once a week in the future; 20% plan to work from home more than three times a week.

Businesses, NGOs and government organisations sent their staff home to work virtually. Work from home has found its big moment.

There's an upside: The pandemic has enabled work groups via video team calls.

This “cloud-based” conferencing has not only enabled existing industries; it is also creating new ones, while rendering others obsolete.

This is particularly important in work settings that don’t need physical presence (outside of manufacturing, healthcare, transport, logistics, energy, for example).

Benefits of remote work

Experts say there’s no turning back. The social distancing, movement restrictions, lockdowns across the world made us all realise the benefits of remote work. Among these are:

Less risk of spreading/contracting infections (when it's prevalent)

Less time spent commuting, less CO2 emissions

Improved employee retention

Flexibility to move to low-rent areas

Access to a wider pool of applicants

More autonomous employees

Lower operating costs

Better use of technology

Reduced salaries

Less parking headache/fees

Less accident, car maintenance cost

Increased productivity, overall

Changing nature of work

It turned out that the pandemic is not the only reason to work remotely. From the point of view of both employers and employees, it’s changed the nature of work too. Forever.

In this tech-driven world, you could be on another planet, yet never too far away from your team. That’s thanks to the so-cloud “cloud”, riding on the 4G, and soon, 5G revolution.

Features, performance

After reviewing a number of video conference apps, we've picked the ones that work well, with ease of use and other standout features that set them apart from the pack.

Our top picks for 6 video call apps for work:

Zoom — Reliable, large video calls Google Meet — For G Suite users GoToMeeting — For professional features join.me — A lightweight option Webex — For whiteboarding MS Teams — Works in Microsoft environment, rich in feature (but clunky)

ZOOM Apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet are now heavily used nearly everywhere.



Zoom, a video communication app founded by Eric Yuan in 2011, went from 10 million meeting participants in December 2019 to 300 million meeting participants in April 2020. That’s a 3,000% surge in usage.



Investors also gave Zoom a vote of confidence: its stock price went from $68.72 on January 2, 2020 to $266 per share on August 17, 2020, a 424% increase in value.

GOOGLE MEET Google surpassed a new milestone of more than 2 million new users connecting on Google Meet every day. Google Meet users are spending 2 billion minutes or 3,800 years on Meet in a single day. The app installations have increased from 56,000 daily in Jan 2020 to 2.13 million a day in April, to 10 million in August.

Education

A year ago, it was unimaginable for students to have 100% e-learning. Today, e-learning has become the default mode. Despite teething problems, parents have adjusted to the new reality. As the days and months rolled by, it turned out to be a more flexible, with a more personalised experience.

For students and teachers, video conference has opened a new way to impart knowledge.

A UAE government poll has revealed that 59% of students’ parents prefer distance learning, as opposed to studying in school for the first term of the academic year 2020-2021.

EDUCATION NEVER STOPS: "It is true schools were shut down, universities were closed but education will never stop. It is like healthcare, it will never halt whatever the circumstances." This is the message that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed to the UAE people on the first day of implementing the distance learning system across the UAE private and public schools.

In the survey conducted by the UAE Ministry of Education with 28,171 respondents, a majority said they would rather choose distance learning for their children, while 41 per cent preferred physical schools.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has allowed parents with children enrolled in private schools to opt for distance learning during the upcoming school term.

A survey by GEMS, one of the largest education providers in the UAE, found that more than 90% of the students were satisfied with remote learning.

Can distance learning change education, for the better? The jury is still out, but the presence of e-learning schools and tools can no longer be denied.

As in most endeavors that require more than two persons, communication is key. Today, from nursery rhymes and grade schools to corporate and Cabinet meetings, sales pitches to online events, video meeting apps have taken the centerstage.

Majid Rashid Al Usaimi, the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and members of the APC Executive Board held a series of virtual meetings this week. Image Credit: Supplied

Companies that were dependent on socialization and networking, were overnight turned to virtual events and webinars. Friends, political parties and families, too, have taken their meeting online, too.

Do teleconferences get the work done?

Like any tool, it can be used to its fullest potential — or misused as an excuse for an all-talk-no-work sort of thing.

Every human endeavor starts with meeting of minds. Agreed workflows, tasks or sub-teams are just the starting point. Resources must be optimised, limitations considered and deadlines met.

What happens in between the virtual meetings — chats, quick calls that may take place throughout the day (and night), or on a 24/7 basis.

The key to all these: People. The attitude each member brings into the mix, the posture and willingness to get real work done, after and in between these virtual meetings.