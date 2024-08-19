Dubai: The Emirates Group owned Transguard is seeking to recruit as many as 1,000 motor bike riders. It is the second major hiring drive that the company – which is into security and other business services – has launched, after taking in a new cohort of limousine chauffeurs.
On the new hiring, “This is an exciting opportunity for experienced food delivery drivers to join one of the most trusted companies in the UAE,” said Allan McLean, Head - Transport, Transguard Group.
Starting today (August 19), applicants are required to attend one of Transguard’s Open Days at its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations. This will run until Thursday from 8am to 1pm.
A complete job description, as well as location information, can be found on transguardgroup.com/bikeriders. Online applications can also be submitted at transguardgroup.com/careers.
Applicants must have a UAE driving license issued in or before February 2024. Benefits include a fixed monthly salary, tips, a company-provided motor bike, mobile phone, SIM card, accommodation, medical insurance, an annual flight ticket and 30 days’ paid leave.
Transguard will also reimburse fuel expenses up to Dh300.