Doha: Qatar’s national airline announced on Monday plans to increase flight frequencies to popular tourism destinations, including London, the UK; Male, the Maldives; Miami, the US; and Tokyo, Japan.

Moreover, starting October 27, Qatar Airways said it would add an eighth daily flight to London due to increased passenger demand, bringing the number of weekly flights to 56.

The airline will also serve Male with up to 28 weekly flights, Miami with up to 12 weekly flights, and Tokyo with 11 weekly flights during the peak 2024-2025 winter season, it said in a statement.

Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our increased flights during the winter holiday season respond to the needs of our passengers who wish to create unforgettable travel experiences.”

Antinori said, “Qatar Airways’ is also strengthening its commitment to the UK. Growing to 56 flights a week – the most of any Gulf carrier – further reinforces our long-standing relationship with London Heathrow Airport and our unique strategic alliance with British Airways, which also operates two flights a day to Doha.”

Following strong customer demand, the airline said it would offer more than 42,000 seats per week each way. Along with the two daily flights operated by its joint business partner, British Airways, there will be ten daily flights between London Heathrow and Doha.

The airline also said the new flights for this popular route are open to travellers from Australia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK.

More weekly flights

Qatar Airways said that starting December 13, its flights to Male (MLE) will increase from 21 to 28 weekly flights. Bookings are now open for travellers from Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Starting December 16, Qatar Airways flights to Miami (MIA) will increase from 10 to 12 weekly flights. Travellers from Miami can now book holidays to Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

To Tokyo, the airline will increase its frequencies from seven to 11 weekly flights, it said.