Dubai: The Omani government achieves 54 per cent of its 2024 employment targets within the first six months.

The state-run Oman News Agency, citing a ministry of labour statement, reported that 14,074 Omanis have been employed in both the public and private sectors through direct hires or the replacement of expatriates.

Specifically, 6,963 Omanis have been employed in the public sector against a target of 10,000, while 7,111 out of a target of 16,000 have secured jobs in the private sector. Additionally, 305 Omanis have completed a government sector employment-linked training programme out of a goal of 2,000, and 1,107 out of a target of 7,000 have finished a similar programme in the private sector.

The ministry of labour affirmed its commitment to advancing its employment strategy and regulating the labour market.

Meanwhile, non-oil sectors in Oman grew by nearly 4 per cent in the first quarter of the year, providing a boost to the economy amid falling revenues from the energy sector.