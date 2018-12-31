Asmi Choudhary
Grade 9
Gems Modern Academy, Dubai
Today is the first blank page of another 365-page book and I’m going to write a good one.
I’m going to welcome this year with another chance of getting it right. This year I want to be a better person who can forgive others and myself for mistakes. I want to learn to be the first one to apologise and stop holding grudges.
This year I wish to question everything and learn something new every day because life never stops teaching. In this new year I bring with me a lot of memories and the will to give back more than I receive because a kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.
Creativity is intelligence having fun and I’ve underestimated the importance of having fun, but this year I’m going to remember to enjoy everything I do, otherwise I’d be wasting my time in repeating my mistake.
Disconnect to reconnect
I wasted a lot of my time in exploring the social world but this year I’m going to disconnect to reconnect with everyone around me because the real fun is not in typing, but in playing board games with your family and laughing on small jokes.
A thing would only scare you as much as you allow it to and fear is an obstacle that stands in the way of progress, which is why I’m going to begin this year by overcoming a fear as you cannot live great things if you live in fear.
I’m going to spend a lot of time reading and reciprocating because reading gives me a place to go when I have to stay where I am. And we might make a living by what we receive but we can make a life by reciprocating. I want to end this year by making a family tree and decorating my wall with memories. Every year it was just a wish, but this year I’m going to make it happen.
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.