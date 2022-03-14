Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with the Saudi National Environment Recycling Company (Tadweeer) to recycle RTA’s electronic and electrical waste.
The step is part of RTA’s efforts to preserve the environment, the authority said. RTA’s director of Assets Management, Strategy and Corporate Government Sector, Saeed Al Ramsi, signed on behalf of RTA, and Tadweeer’s managing director, Al-Nasser Al-Dueb, signed on behalf of Tadweeer.
How it works
“The agreement aims to adopt best practices in the disposal of the scrapped technological assets in a way that enhances the information security of RTA’s technical assets. The two parties agreed to scan the data of the technological assets and issue special certificates for the technical assets whose data is being erased besides selling of such materials at a price that exceeds the market value,” said Al Ramsi.
Al Dueb said: “Through the signing of this agreement, we intend to achieve environmental sustainability by recycling electronic and electrical waste generated by RTA in accordance with the integrated waste management strategy. We aim to encourage innovation in the recycling and converting of waste into energy, and support in migrating from the landfilling to the recycling of waste.”
By processing these wastes through techniques driven by artificial intelligence, raw minerals are extracted through chopping, separating and sorting them so that the final deliverable is “a high-purity metal” that can be reused in the industry. Thus, the recycling companies are considered the ‘Second Mine’ to supply the industry with ore.